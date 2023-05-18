YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Phantoms could have a slapshot at history tomorrow night. The puck drops at 7:05 Friday for the third game in the five-game series that is the Clark Cup Finals.

Phantoms fever has taken ahold of Youngstown as the team is one win away from scoring the Clark Cup and will take its shot tomorrow night in front of a sold-out crowd.

“We’re trying to turn this city around and turn it more into a hockey city than it is right now but I think we’re doing a good job of it and we love being here,” said William White, Phantoms’ right wing.

Excitement is building both on and off the ice for Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals. A sign over the Market Street Bridge welcomes people to “Ghost Town.”

“We are going to have over 6,000 people at the Covelli Centre Friday night, it is going to be incredible,” said Andrew Goldman, president of the Youngstown Phantoms.

A sold-out rink for a big game — one that could net the Phantoms a championship — both are firsts for the team. The enthusiasm was evident during the team’s practice at the Deep Freeze Arena.

“I think we’re real excited about it, like we haven’t had this attendance all season so we played for it. I think we’re in it and hopefully, we’ll play to the fans with a win,” said Martin Misiak, Phantoms’ center.

“This team is special — we’re the youngest team in the league. I think we’re going to be equally as good next year, and I hope we’re building something for not only Friday and Saturday night if necessary but really for the future in Youngstown,” Goldman said.

Sports team 27 will have all the action and highlights following the game tomorrow night at wkbn.com.