YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said Friday that a man who was killed around 6:25 p.m. Thursday on the North Side wanted to fist fight a man, but instead, the man shot him.

Lt. Mohammad Awad said the 21-year-old victim and the suspect had agreed to meet near Logan and New York avenues to settle a dispute and both had guns.

However, after about 15 minutes of arguing, the victim dropped his gun because he wanted to fight. The suspect, however, did not, Awad said.

“The suspect wanted no part of that, so the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the guy,” Awad said.

The victim’s death is the 18th homicide in the city this year. Last year, Youngstown had 25 homicides at this point of the year and 31 overall.

Awad said detectives are working on warrants for the suspect this morning.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said too many people, especially younger people, do not know how to settle disputes without resorting to violence.

“They need to learn to cope,” Simon said.

Awad said people now think they need to have a gun with them, so when they get into an argument or have a disagreement with someone, instead of fisticuffs, they use their gun.

“Right now, they’re carrying guns and they’re shooting each other,” Awad said.