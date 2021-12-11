Youngstown PD investigating incident on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a possible shooting on the city’s south side overnight.

It happened on Erie Street and East Earle Avenue.

A neighbor who called 911 said he saw a car with its lights on sitting at the end of the street for 20 minutes. Shortly after, he saw three cars drive by, stop by the car and then drive off. That’s when he called 911 again.

Officers arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and searched the car and a nearby field for evidence.

The neighbor said police told that him the victim was in bad shape.

WKBN is working to get more information from police. Check back here for updates on this developing story.