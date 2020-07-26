Youngstown pastor returns to church after long COVID-19 recovery

Pastor Mitchell was in the hospital for 100 days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown pastor recovering from COVID-19 was back in church for the first time on Sunday.

Pastor Jonathan Mitchell gave his first sermon at Faith Fellowship Church of God in Youngstown.

Mitchell spent 100 days in the hospital. He was in the ICU for 30 days and was put on a respirator for another 30 days.

Mitchell said he got to the point where he thought he was going to die. His morning sermon focused on not losing hope.

“This is my life, I can’t doing nothing else. This is my life and I honor God and thank him for this opportunity and that the church still wants me,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he was overwhelmed by the support and is excited to be back.