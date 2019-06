YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Patrick’s Church is hosting a Taste of St. Patrick’s Fundraiser Sunday.

The parish has 24 cooks putting together Irish classics and other dishes.

The meal will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Social Hall on Oak Hill Avenue.

It is $20 per person, $30 for a couple or $30 for two adults with two children. Additional kids’ meals are $2.