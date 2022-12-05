YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Youngstown estimates 10,000 people packed into downtown for the holiday parade, tree lighting and Flea on Phelps on Friday evening.

Youngstown’s event coordinator Melanie Clarke-Penella says the event was amazing and thanks city police, fire and the public works departments for making it all happen.

She says the Flea on Phelps and the new expanded route gave people even more to look forward to, and she wants to keep the momentum going into the new year.

“My whole goal in taking this job was bringing more attention downtown, bringing more business downtown, helping the restaurant owners and utilizing everything that’s there,” Clarke-Penella says.

She wants to expand the celebration next year, envisioning more performers and the possibility of a second stage.