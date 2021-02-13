Youngstown organization surprises shoppers, pays for groceries

Youngstown United as One surprised shoppers Saturday at Save A Lot by paying for their groceries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown organization dedicated to giving back to others was helping out those buying groceries Saturday.

Youngstown United As One surprised shoppers Saturday at Save A Lot on Gypsy Road by paying for their groceries.

The group works with the community in many ways, but since the pandemic, they’ve had to adjust how they give back.

One shopper was actually there to buy groceries for a friend in need when the group offered to pay for it.

Darrel Jones, president of the group, says he was inspired to do this when he witnessed a woman’s card get declined last time he was out shopping.

“Called my group up, and I said, ‘You know what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna come up to the store and we’re gonna buy people groceries, help them with their groceries,'” Jones said.

In total, the group was able to spend around $500 on buying groceries for shoppers.