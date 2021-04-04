33 News at 6

Youngstown organization holds Easter egg hunt for community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Easter egg hunt was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown Sunday. The community made a great turnout for the event.

People donated money and candy for the egg hunt, and there were also ticket raffles to win other Easter prizes.

Kids also showed up in spring outfits for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Making them happy was the driving force behind this event.

“I just want to, like, to see the kids happy. You hear what I’m saying? I love kids, and that’s what this is for me,” said event coordinator Valencia Scott.

There will be more events for other holidays this year.

