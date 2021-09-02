Youngstown organization gives out cleaning supplies, fighting COVID-19 spread

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – MYCAP gave away 500 cleaning supplies to Mahoning County residents who need them Thursday.

This is their second giveaway this year. In February, they gave out 500 bags as well. This is all to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In the bags were household cleaning supplies like bleach, soap and toiletries to name a few.

There were a few employees at the giveaway, but the rest were volunteers, filling a need in their community.

“It’s my heart. It’s my passion. I love being able to serve and provide a need. You know, it’s heartbreaking when you can’t take care of a need, and sometimes you can’t, but when we can help someone, we really do love doing that,” said Krystal Robinson, MYCAP senior services manager.

She says she is just happy they were able to do their part and help the community with this need.