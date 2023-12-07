YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with Youngstown’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (C.I.R.V.) are looking for help to make the holidays a bit brighter for families that have been victimized.

The agency is once again collecting toys and clothing items that can be donated to Youngstown families affected by violent crime.

The program started several years ago and has grown ever since.

“Not only those gifts are we collecting, we’re collecting resources. We know that there’s tremendous grief, tremendous pain, and so we are partnering with folks like Compass and Mental Health Recovery Board to bring those types of resources to the families,” said C.I.R.V. Director Guy Burney.

Those able to help should contact the C.I.R.V. office at 330-742-8778 or email gburney@youngstownohio.gov.