Youngstown organization celebrates with Easter basket giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A drive-up Easter basket giveaway was held in Youngstown Saturday.

The Wick Park Neighborhood Association put it together for children up to 12 years old.

In total, 100 goodie bags were given out.

Every year, the association holds an Easter event, but last year it was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, they wanted to come up with a safe way to still get everyone out and celebrate the holiday.

“We felt it was important to be out here and to kind of show a little bit of hope that we’re getting back to normal. That, you know, that’s where we want to be. That’s where everybody wants to be,” said Jonathan Blackshire, president of the Wick Park Neighborhood Association.

One hundred to-go lunches were also given out.

They were provided by a local faith group organization called ACTION.