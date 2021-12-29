Youngstown orchestra prepares for next concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The next concert for the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra is coming up.

Members are performing at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Downtown Youngstown on Jan. 16.

The concert will be conducted by principal guest conductor Miriam Burns. She is currently the director of orchestras at Ohio State.

She will be conducting pieces by Bartok, Brahms and Beethoven in the concert titled ‘An Evening of the Romantics.’

Burns is excited to be working with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra for another performance.

“I’m just thrilled that the orchestra is able to rehearse and perform in the venue and that the venues are just beautiful with incredible acoustics,” Burns said.

Burns will conduct one more concert with the orchestra in May. The orchestra’s concert schedule is available on its website.