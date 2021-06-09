Youngstown officials announce point reward system to boost local business sales

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown has a new plan to boost sales at local businesses.

Mayor Tito Brown was excited to introduce the new proposition Wednesday morning in front of the OH WOW! Children’s Museum.

It was the perfect spot to explain how local businesses can use the new YO! app to attract customers who can earn rewards for shopping in Youngstown.

These rewards are called City Bites and can be redeemed all over the city.

Each City Bite is worth $1.

City officials say the YO! Program is free for both local business owners and app users. They encourage every local business that has a storefront within city limits to submit an application and take part in the initiative.

This initiative will be rolled out in two phases. To be considered for the first phase, forms must be submitted by June 30.