Youngstown officers deliver valentines and candy to city school students

The police department teamed up with teachers at Paul C. Bunn Elementary school to spread some Valentine's Day cheer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The city police department Thursday teamed up with some teachers in the city school system to deliver valentines and candy to some of their students.

Officers from the department’s dayturn patrol, along with members of the Community Police Unit and the Family Investigative Services Unit, delivered the goodies, along with flowers, to 6th-grade students at Paul C. Bunn Elementary School. Teachers helped with the delivery, too.

The teachers wanted to reach out and thank their students for their dedication and cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cut down on in-person learning in the district.

The flowers were donated by Youngstown Plant and Flower, and Giannios Candy helped out with the candy.

