Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Youngstown officer has 19 charges in sex case dropped in exchange for plea

Local News

Carter was an officer on the Youngstown for about 10 years before he was indicted in 2017 and has been on unpaid leave since then

by: Joe Gorman

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A Youngstown police officer on leave pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three counts of felonious assault in a sex case.

In exchange for his plea, Arthur Carter, 47, had 19 charges against him dropped.

The charges stem from a 2017 indictment and a 2018 superseding indictment charging Carter with unlawful sexual conduct with underage girls, dating back to 2009.

The case was prosecuted by the state Attorney General Office’s Crises Against Children Unit.

Assistant Attorney General Natasha Frenchko said she could not comment on any of the charges because the attorney general’s office prohibits prosecutors from commenting to the media.

Carter has been free on bond and will remain free on bond pending sentencing, which has not been set yet.

Prosecutors are recommending prison for Carter but will stand silent on judicial release after six months.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito, who took the plea, said he will probably sentence Carter to prison but he is open to hearing arguments on why he should receive probation.

Carter was an officer on the Youngstown for about 10 years before he was indicted and has been on unpaid leave since then.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com