Youngstown officer becomes first woman to join department’s internal affairs division

They're taking the place of former member Carl Davis, who was promoted from detective sergeant to chief earlier this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown police announced two new members of the department’s internal affairs division on Tuesday.

Detective sergeants Sharon Cole and Jose Morales Jr. will be working in the division, taking the place of former member Carl Davis who was promoted from detective sergeant to chief earlier this month.

Cole is the first woman in the history of the department to work in IAD, which investigates complaints against officers as well as handling other duties such as background checks, training policies for new officers and updating existing policies.

Cole has been with the department since May 2001. Previously she has worked as a patrol officer, in the 911 Center on the police radio, a patrol supervisor, a detective and as a member of the Family Services Investigation Unit.

Morales has been with the department since 2011. During his time on the department he has been a patrol officer, worked in the Community Police Unit, been a patrol supervisor and a detective.

The IAD is overseen by Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler, who will remain in his position.

Cole will be moving from the FSIU while Morales will be moving from the Detective Bureau. The department has yet to announce who will take their places or who will fill the detective sergeant position made vacant when Davis was promoted to chief.