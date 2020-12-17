Youngstown nurse featured in Ohio COVID PSA

Lisa Burich, along with three other Ohio nurses, is featured in the PSA

by: Patty Coller

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A nurse who works at St. Elizabeth Hospital is featured in a new public service announcement about COVID-19.

Lisa Burich, along with three other Ohio nurses, is featured in the PSA that explains what nurses see and experience while treating a patients with the virus.

The sometimes very emotional script has each nurse talking about what they and the patient go through from the onset of treatment to going on a ventilator and in some cases, death.

Burich appeared on Governor DeWine’s coronavirus briefing last week talking about the toll that the virus is taking on health care workers.

Burich is a registered nurse and the emergency room leader at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. She graduated from Canfield High School and still lives there.

