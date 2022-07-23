YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit group looking to unite the community held a free celebration Saturday.

Youngstown United as One held a pizza party for the public on Martin Luther King Boulevard, across from the WRTA station.

The public was invited to enjoy pizza, chicken and other refreshments through the group’s efforts.

Group president Darrell Jones says it’s another way to reach out to the community.

“It’s all about love, what we’re trying to do. We try to tip the scales. There’s a lot of hate and violence in the city,” says Jones. “But we want to show more love in our city.”

Jones says the goal was to make sure no one left hungry.