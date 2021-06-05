Youngstown nonprofit holds annual day beautifying city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Youngstown, Cityscape held its annual Plant Day Saturday.

Volunteers gathered downtown to help beautify the city. They planted flowers, removed debris and added mulch.

Most of the areas they worked on were downtown, like Central Square and West and East Federal stresst.

They also were working up at Wick Park.

“Obviously, it makes the city look more attractive, brings people downtown. It brings the community together. There’s people that come in from out of town just for this day, and families are here, so it’s a good event,” said Jack Moss of the Streetscape Sidewalk Crew.

Cityscape has helped beautify Youngstown since 1998.

They’ve raised over $1 million over the last 23 years to purchase landscaping materials.

They look forward to improving the downtown area more over the summer.