Youngstown non-profit that has helped so many now asking for help in own time of need

Project MKC has made some necessary changes to the way they operate due to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For almost 10 years, a local non-profit organization has served as a supply bank for social service agencies in the region. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve made some changes to the way they operate and now, they need help to continue their mission.

“We’re staying positive. We’re doing everything we can to do what we’re able to do with what we have now,” said Shelly Marlowe, co-president of Making Kids Count, now known as Project MKC.

Marlowe’s mother and sister-in-law are also part of Project MKC, whose mission is to help the lives of families in need.

“Any way in the community that we’re able to fill voids, rather, through our diaper banks, summer food program, our comfort kit program. We partner with community agencies to get these services to people in need,” she said.

But like many other organizations, the non-profit has faced many setbacks, one of those being a lack of volunteers.

“We usually support 50 families during the summer months, distributing fresh produce and groceries but this year, unfortunately, we had to take a step back from that program for safety reasons,” Marlowe said.

So in response, they’ve used money from the summer food program and donations to expand their diaper bank.

“Honestly, we’re so grateful for our partner agencies, places like MYCAP. They haven’t stopped helping people in the community since we don’t distribute ourselves through our office to individuals,” Marlowe said.

MYCAP (Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership) Community Services Manager Cirell Howard said they’ve always given out emergency diapers, but since the pandemic, they felt the need to step things up.

“Before we started doing the emergency bank, I did about 1,500 diapers a month. After we started this, I’ve given out almost 50,000 diapers, if not more, in just the last three months,” Howard said.

For safety reasons, Project MKC is now asking for monetary donations online so they can purchase items.