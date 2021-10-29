Youngstown non-profit a winner in national grant competition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Blue Coats is a winner in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Campaign.

They were presented with the check for a $25,000 grant Friday.

The non-profit is one of four winners in the state of Ohio and 40 across the U.S.

The program empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhood and winners were determined based on votes.

“Winning is really a village that made this happen. It’s a community. It was all the community rallying together behind the Youngstown Blue Coats that enabled them to secure enough votes to make the top 40,” said Shannan Jursa with State Farm.

Youngstown Blue Coats’ mission is that nobody should freeze to death.

The grant they wrote was for a survivor coat that doubles as a sleeping bag for the homeless and veterans.