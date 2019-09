We're told the building is a total loss

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the sun rose, firefighters were busy fighting flames Youngstown.

The call came in for a building on the corner of McGuffey Road and Woodside Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The building was formerly a Rondinelli Tuxedo building but had been vacant for around eight years, according to the department.

We’re told firefighters let the building burn because it was vacant.

Youngstown police blocked off the road to traffic.

No injuries were reported.