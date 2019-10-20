Youngstown Neighborhood Harvest brings community, law enforcement together

Victoria Allen of the ICU Block Watch said she does these events to celebrate the city of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday was the ninth annual Neighborhood Harvest in Youngstown.

There were 1,600 bags of candy for the community.

The Youngstown Fire Department, Youngstown Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol were there, allowing kids to tour their vehicles.

There was also free food, drinks and music.

Victoria Allen of the ICU Block Watch said she does these events to bring the community and law enforcement together to celebrate the city of Youngstown.

“So we can have things in our own neighborhood. Why do we always have to leave the neighborhood to do something fun? We can do it right here where we live,” she said.

Allen said it’s great to have positive police involvement at these events and hopes the Neighborhood Harvest can grow bigger and better each year.