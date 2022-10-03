YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The organization most responsible for revitalizing Youngstown’s neighborhoods has received a prestigious award for the second time.

Last Friday, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) was named the Ohio Development Corporation of the Year 2022.

Ian Beniston, the executive director of YNDC, said he was excited that the organization received the award.

“I think it’s great acknowledgment of the work of our team, our board, all of our funders, stakeholders, everyone that’s been involved with us since day one. This is actually the second time that we’ve won the award in the past 10 years,” he said.

Beniston said there are over 300 member organizations across the state, so it’s a great honor for YNDC to receive such an award.

“We’re definitely proud of our work, what we got done in the past year, and, you know, we don’t do it for the awards, but getting the acknowledgment, and definitely it says, you know, we’re getting some things done,” he said.

Beniston said over the past year, YNDC has repaired about 300 owner-occupied homes, renovated 17 vacant homes and seven commercial units and has recently acquired the old Foster Theater for renovation.

“I think we’re just relentless. We’re always going,” he said. “It’s never necessarily one big project for us, but more of that incremental, just continued push.”