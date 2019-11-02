Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation finishes first new-home build

Leaders said they used a vacant lot where an abandoned house was demolished

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Leaders with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) celebrated the completion of a new home they built on Helena Avenue in Youngstown.

Joined by Mayor Tito Brown, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

It’s the first home that YNDC has built from the ground up, instead of remodeling an existing structure.

Leaders said they used a vacant lot where an abandoned house was demolished.

“It improves the values of home here for the people who already live here. It fills in those vacant lots that look kind of strange on a street that otherwise is fully occupied, and it’s also creating an affordable housing opportunity,” said Tiffany Sokol, housing director of YNDC.

It’s actually one of three new homes on this street that YNDC is building — two of them already have offers to buy them.