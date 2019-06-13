Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. breaks ground on new homes Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - There's a new project going on in Youngstown's Handels Neighborhood.

Three new houses are being built.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation broke ground on the first of its three new houses Thursday.

Director Ian Beniston said this project won't be too different from its other renovation projects, especially since they figured out how to make funding work.

"Once we were able to do that, I think it was a natural fit for this to be the first street we tried it on. We also have great neighbor support here and other projects we've done on the street right now," he said.

The houses will cost about $250,000 to build but will be sold for about half that amount.