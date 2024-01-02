YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native is now the vice president of a historic office tower on the city’s North Side, and she’s working to bring more business into the area.

Kenadie Cobbin-Richardson is hoping to fill three office spaces in the W.J. Cobbin office tower on 5th Avenue. Right now, the building has 14 tenants, including an OB-GYN. She’s looking to bring a blood bank and a pediatrician into the space.

Cobbin-Richardson has lived all over the world but says ultimately, Youngstown is her home. She said she wants to see resources like doctors available inside city limits.

“Continuing to see businesses come into the city, our economic recovery to happen in a way that brings more people back, including me. It is a pride thing for me. I want to see Youngstown thrive,” she said.

The Cobbin Office Tower first opened in 1972.