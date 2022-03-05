(WKBN) — A Youngstown native who now lives in Poland was at the border in Ukraine on Saturday delivering supplies and helping bring refugees to safety.

He’s been living in Poland for the past 10 years.

Robert Jandura-Cessna and his fiancee Malgorzata Czaplicka described the scene at the border as very heavy.

“Most of these people coming in from Ukraine are literally just coming in with the clothes off their back or maybe a suitcase, I mean they were just completely uprooted,” Jandura-Cessna said.

He said a gymnasium has been transformed into a sorting center with hundreds of beds. People are donating supplies from diapers to food to hygiene products and portable cages for pets.

Rides are also being offered to Ukrainian refugees to help them flee the country.

“We have three places in our car, we’re going to Warsaw. That’s what Polish people are basically doing, they’re just writing down in Cyrillic the name of their city and it’s like hitchhiking,” the couple said.

Many people are even offering refugees a place to stay.

“What Polish people are doing is they’re just taking them in to their homes. I have a friend who has a coworking center which he just completely shut down and he has sixteen people in his coworking now,” Jandura-Cessna said.

The couple said they find it amazing how Poland has stepped up.

“It’s not only Poland like on the way we saw cars coming with the registration plate from Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Solvakia, the whole world — whole Europe is actually trying to help,” the couple said.

They said they’re most amazed by the spirit and bravery Ukrainians who they said despite being drastically outnumbered by the Russians, are standing strong.

Jandura-Cessna said it’s about a three and a half hour drive back to Warsaw, Poland and Saturday they are taking a family of three and will return Sunday to do the same.