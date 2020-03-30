Closings and delays
Youngstown native prepares meal on U.S. Navy hospital ship treating patients transported from shore

Local News

A Youngstown native aboard the USNS Mercy is cooking meals for patients that have been transferred from shore to the hospital ship

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WYTV) – A Youngstown native aboard the USNS Mercy is cooking meals for patients that have been transferred from shore to the hospital ship.

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Keshawn Bray, from Youngstown, works in the galley preparing meals.

USNS Mercy deployed March 29 in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals.

Transferring these patients allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases.

USNS Mercy took on its first patients Sunday in the port of Los Angeles after traveling up from San Diego.

