CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Youngstown plans to honor First News anchor Stan Boney using an unique medium: Patterns mowed into his lawn.

A self-proclaimed “grassaholic,” Marcus Schott was born and raised in Youngstown but moved to Chardon about a year ago. He owns a lawn care business on the side and is passionate about all things grass.

Last year, Schott designed a jack-o-lantern pattern to mow into his lawn. This year, he’s chosen to salute First News’ own evening anchor and reporter by naming the skeleton “Stan Boney.”

Courtesy: Marcus Schott

Courtesy: Marcus Schott

“My mom watches him on the news every day, and I know he went to my friend’s salon for a charity function not too long ago; it meant the world to her that he was so kind,” says Schott. “This little Halloween decoration is done all out of respect only.”

“It’s so cute and we get hundreds of trick-or-treaters in our beautiful development in Chardon,” says wife Anita Melfo Schott.

The Schotts say updates to “Stan Boney” will come to social media throughout the week.