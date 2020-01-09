Youngstown murder suspect switches lawyers, causing possible trial delay

Atty. Dave Betras said his client, Alex New, complained he wasn't receiving fair representation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The trial for a Youngstown man is likely to be delayed after a new lawyer was assigned to his case.

Alex New is one of three people charged in the shooting death of Marion Bugdal back in July 2017.

Wednesday morning, Judge Maureen Sweeney agreed to allow Atty. Dave Betras to leave the case after New complained he wasn’t receiving fair representation.

Betras told the judge he had obtained a pair of plea agreements for his client, only to have New reject them.

Atty. Lou DeFabio will take over the case.