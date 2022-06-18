Editor’s note: This story corrects the location of the arrest. We regret the error.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge.
Samuel Byrd, Jr. was arrested at the Boardman Inn, according to Youngstown police.
Dozens of police cars, state troopers and undercover officers swarmed the building around 8 p.m. Friday.
A police spokesman declined further comment at this time.
WKBN is working to get more information, including details on the alleged victim of the crime.