Editor’s note: This story corrects the location of the arrest. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge.



Samuel Byrd, Jr. was arrested at the Boardman Inn, according to Youngstown police.

Dozens of police cars, state troopers and undercover officers swarmed the building around 8 p.m. Friday.

A police spokesman declined further comment at this time.

WKBN is working to get more information, including details on the alleged victim of the crime.