YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday saw the final day of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival in Youngstown.

The day was filled with live music and a variety of foods, from sausage and peppers to lemon shakes.

According to organizers, attendance was down to around 800 people total. They say the hot weather was a huge factor.

Organizers also say some people are still leery of crowds and COVID-19.