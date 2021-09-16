Youngstown motorcycle run to honor Ohio man killed in Afghanistan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a memorial motorcycle run in Youngstown Sunday to honor the Ohio native killed in Afghanistan.

The Max Soviak Memorial Run begins at 2 p.m.

The starting point is at Youngstown Harley Davidson, located at 5700 Patriot Blvd.

“We invite all local bikers to come down to Youngstown Harley-Davidson to show support for our servicemen and women killed in the recent Kabul attacks and especially to honor the memory of one of Ohio’s own, Maxton Soviak,” said Tom Orlando, General Sales Manager of Youngstown Harley-Davidson in a release. “While there truly is no action we can do to fully repay Maxton and his family for their sacrifice, we hope this event will offer some small show of support and comfort for the family and let them know they are not alone. We’re anticipating a large crowd, so come early to show your support for the family and contribute to this important fund.”

It’s $20 per bike and all proceeds benefit the Max Soviak Memorial Fund.

Soviak was one of the 13 U.S. military members killed in Afghanistan and was a native of Berlin Heights, which is near Sandusky.