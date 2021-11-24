Youngstown motorcycle parts store holding toy drive

(WKBN)- Youngstown Cycle & Speed is bringing holiday cheer to Akron Children’s Hospital in the form of a Toy Drive!

They had their first one back in 2019 when Adam Pratt took over the business. He says they have done many other events to give back to different organizations and since things have opened up more since the pandemic, it was time to do something once again for the holidays.

“Yeah we just like to be able to give something back to the community that is keeping us thriving and it’s always good to help out, especially with Akron Children’s, ” Pratt said.

He says it’s all about the kids. Especially after the tough year the entire world had.

“We’re trying to make it a great event for the kids even though they can’t come out and see us, at least they can peek through the windows and see cool vehicles roll in and hopefully Santa is with us,” Pratt said.

The drive is going on from November 26-December 20. They are accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys.



You can drop off donations at 6915 Market Street in Boardman. All toys are going to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

For more information, please call 234-241-1689.