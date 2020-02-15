Youngstown motorcycle club remembers history celebrating anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, a Youngstown motorcycle club celebrated their 82nd anniversary.

The Pirate Motorcycle Club started back in 1939.

Photos show some of the original members dating back to that time.

Provided by members, the photos showcase past hill climbs, poker runs and drag race events.

Eventually, the club purchased property near East Palestine to host events which were family oriented for members.

“Afterwards, we always had a picnic with the family and the kids, and we’d bring go karts and mini bikes for the kids to ride and we’d have soccer games on our bikes and entertain ourselves,” said the club president Rabbit.

The club hasn’t hosted any events since the 80’s.

Now, they gather yearly to share their history with the public.