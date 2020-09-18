Youngstown mom shares experience giving birth during pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many things have changed over the last six months, including hospital visitation rules. So what is it like to give birth during a pandemic?

Youngstown mom LaTonya Tate knows. She is the mother of four. Her youngest daughter, Melody, was born August 2.

“It was bittersweet, but overall she came, she’s healthy, that’s all that matters,” Tate said.

Tate has given birth three times now at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. She said the only difference this time was that she couldn’t have her family around and had to wear a mask outside of her room.

It was hard not having family around, Tate says, but she was glad to be allowed to have one person at her side – her husband.

“Take somebody with you so you won’t be alone, so you will have that extra support for you and your baby,” Tate said.

Tate’s advice to mothers who are expecting during this pandemic is to not worry too much, and remember it’s all about you and your baby.

“You don’t want to stress yourself out at all,” Tate said. “For those who are believers, I encourage you to pray, relax, drink your water, don’t worry about it.”