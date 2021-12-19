Youngstown ministry provides gifts for families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Vision New Day Ministry in Youngstown helped families get gifts this Christmas.

It has teamed up with Toys for Tots for almost 10 years to do this.

Over 350 families were blessed with toys Sunday morning. Toys were distributed during church service.

Toys for Tots also donated 50 new bikes for kids this year.

This is the ministry’s way of helping the community for the holidays.

“There’s such a joy that comes over me knowing that I helped a child, or that I helped someone, during the time that they were very less fortunate or just didn’t have. Whether it’s food, whether it’s a toy, I get complete other joy doing that,” said Bishop Robert G. Moore, Jr.