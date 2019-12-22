Youngstown ministry helps families at an east side daycare

The ministry's founder says they always want to serve families, but it's even more important during the holidays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bodaciously Made Ministry in Youngstown spent Saturday helping families from an east side daycare.

From the Little Kings and Queens Daycare, 15 families received gifts collected by the ministry.

The families were selected based on need. The ministry’s founder says they always want to serve families, but it’s even more important during the holidays.

“I have the heart of God, and I like to serve and give an help people, so that’s what my ministry’s mission is, and that’s what we’re doing today,” said the organizer Linda Perdue.

There were also games and food for the families today, so on top of the gifts, it was a day of fun.