Youngstown mayoral candidate connects with voters at downtown event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown mayoral candidate and city councilman Julius Oliver held a meet and greet Friday.

He wanted to let the public know why he wants to run for office. Oliver also had voter registration forms to encourage people to go out and vote.

He says he wants people to know he grew up in the same neighborhoods and wants to use some of his experience as a councilman to help.

“I fought for them the whole time I’ve been in this council seat. I’ve brought them to the table. I’ve let them sit in the chair with me, and I’ve been that voice that says, ‘Hey, we’ve got to concentrate on Ms. Johnson’s neighborhood or Ms. Jones’ over here,’ because that’s what needed to be done,” Oliver said.

Oliver held the event at the Federal in downtown Youngstown.