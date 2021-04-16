Youngstown mayor wants to use federal money to pay back water dept. for misspent funds

The state has issued findings indicating the money was not properly spent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has come up with an idea to put some of the city’s expected share of federal stimulus money to use.

Brown is asking City Council members to approve a plan to repay millions of dollars that were spent on economic development in recent years that came from the city’s water and wastewater departments.

The state has issued findings indicating the money was not properly spent, and Brown said he’d like to get those audits corrected.

“You always say as mayor you want to make sure your books are right, and this will definitely free us up to have some clean books. The next generation can say we don’t have that still looming over our heads,” Brown said.

The city is expected to receive more than $88 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan. Returning the misspent funds would take about $4.5 million if approved.