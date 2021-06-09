Youngstown mayor turning to Columbus for help with gun violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With 12 homicides already on the books in Youngstown so far this year and dozens of more shootings, the city’s mayor is turning to Columbus for help.

Mayor Tito Brown says he will meet with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine next week, along with the mayors of ten other Ohio cities.

They’ll be looking for solutions to the rising tide of violence plaguing Youngstown and the rest of the state.

“It is a fight. It is a fight for us from City Hall, from the citizens, from the community that this can’t be the norm. This has to be the exception,” Brown said.

Brown said the majority of shootings involve groups feuding with one another as well as gun owners who he says are not being responsible with their firearms and just shooting indiscriminately in different neighborhoods.

The mayor continues to encourage those who have information about gun violence in the city to come forward and tell the authorities.