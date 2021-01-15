Youngstown mayor introduces city’s newest police chief

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown announced that Carl Davis is the city’s next police chief.

Brown introduced the new chief on Friday afternoon, saying he wanted to hire someone internally. He said he believes that Davis can lead the department in the right direction.

Friday is also Chief Robin Lees’ last day on the job. He told WKBN that he was retiring from his position after Brown wanted to go in a different direction with the department.

Brown said he wanted to develop a new strategy for “innovative community involvement” to keep residents safe, which includes more interaction with mental and social services.

Lees was appointed by Mayor John McNally in 2014 and stayed on when Brown took over for McNally.

Davis said he is going to use some of the younger officers, who he feels like weren’t being utilized to their full potential.

Davis also said he wants to “rebuild trust” in the Youngstown Police Department, which he said he feels has been lacking, though he didn’t pinpoint why.

He thanked his wife and his father for their support, as well as Lt. Brian Butler, who he said he would be leaning on to “get some things done.”

Brown said Davis has 35 years of service at the department, and he is a lifelong resident of the area. He said he was impressed that Davis wanted to get out into the community to make a difference. He also stressed that Davis’ priority is on community policing.

“I thought Chief Lees did a great job, but we’re just going to expand on some of the things that he was doing,” Davis said.

Davis acknowledged that the city has some issues with violence, and he would like to tap into some more resources to get the community more engaged. He discussed using social media to connect with residents, and having officers getting out more into the neighborhoods to meet those people who are living there.

Brown said Davis will take over Friday afternoon, and he will be officially sworn in next week.