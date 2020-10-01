Youngstown mayor talks with presidential hopeful Joe Biden

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WYTV) – After debating President Trump in Cleveland Tuesday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden hit the campaign trail by train across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

One of his first stops was at the Amtrak station in Alliance. That is where Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown got the chance to meet the candidate. Brown talked with Biden for about 15 minutes. He says Biden realizes mayors can play a big role in turning this country around.

“The first thing he said to me when he realized I was the mayor of Youngstown, Ohio, he said the mayors need to have a seat at the table in his administration, and that’s where the things are happening,” Brown said. “He wants to make sure their voices are heard when he is president.”

After the Alliance stop the train made several stops in western Pennsylvania.

