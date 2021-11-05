Youngstown mayor stops short of full vaccine mandate, for now

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is asking for voluntary COVID-19 vaccine compliance but is falling short of a full mandate, for now.

Brown had been working to get the city’s 700 employees vaccinated for some time and said it is only coincidence that his policy came out at the same time that President Biden’s nationwide mandate went into effect.

Brown had been asking employees to voluntarily get vaccinated for several weeks. Now, employees must confirm vaccination status or show a verified test. The policy goes into effect Nov. 15.

Testing will be covered by employee health care insurance.

So far, 50% of the city workforce is vaccinated.

Brown said that since Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are still only authorized for emergency use, he cannot fully mandate vaccinations. Once the FDA approves other providers, he can consider a full mandate.

