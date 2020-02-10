Youngstown mayor speaks out about triple homicide, plan to prevent violence in the city

The mayor said the community can play a part in helping stop violence going forward

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown spoke out Monday morning about the shooting that left three people dead in the city over the weekend.

“Some things are just not ones where you can just prevent them,” Brown said “They happen. It’s very unfortunate, but I think you’ll see some forward progress as we continue into the future.”

Police were called at 3:45 a.m. Sunday to the Brothers of Power Classic Cars Club at Logan and Tacoma avenues for multiple reports of gunfire.

Three people were killed and two were injured in the shooting. At least one person was found shot to death in a vehicle.

All three victims are men who were in their 30s, detectives said.

Just last week, the business caught fire in what investigators are ruling an arson, but there is no known link to the shooting. ​​

When it comes to preventing recurring violence, the mayor says that they have plans to take more action going forward. ​​

“We look at the hot spots, what we call the places where we should put more resources,” ​Brown said.

Brown held a census meeting on Monday to discuss the importance of getting everyone in the community counted in the census in 2020.

The mayor said the community can play a part in helping stop violence going forward. ​​

“It’s a give and take for us. I think those will be an opportunity to build those partnerships, so when they’re out they can talk about the census and get a sense of what is going on in their neighborhood.”​