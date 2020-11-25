Youngstown mayor places hold on water disconnections from failure to make payments

This is to ensure that all Youngstown Water Department (YWD) customers have service through the holidays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In order to lessen the strain of COVID-19 on families this holiday season, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is placing a hold on all disconnections.

The moratorium is effective Wednesday through January 4. Customers are encouraged to make regular payments and the Water Department will continue to monitor accounts during this period.

Accounts identified as having engaged in illegal activity will be subject to the Water Department’s policies and procedures to have service restored.

Customer Service in City Hall (26 Phelps Street) will remain open to the public Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon.

All City Hall employees, visitors and customers must wear a mask and pass security and temperature checks before access is granted.

All public and shared surfaces are cleaned daily.

City Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Customers can call 330-742-8749 or visit www.youngstownohio.gov/water for service.