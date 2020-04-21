Youngstown mayor named to Ohio COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the formation of the strike force at his daily coronavirus press conference Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was named to a statewide group that is looking into the disproportionate number of minorities impacted by COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health released new data showing 21 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state are African American, although they only make up approximately 14 percent of Ohio’s population.

“We must recognize that there are many Ohioans who have an increased risk of being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and we must do everything we can to protect all Ohioans from this pandemic,” said Governor DeWine.