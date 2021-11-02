Youngstown mayor keeps seat with wide margin of votes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown is holding onto his seat.

According to unofficial returns, he received just over 61% of the votes, defeating Republican Tracey Winbush, independent candidate Richard Hill and several write-in candidates.

Brown said he wanted to thank the voters for re-electing him.

“I tell people this all the time, I just work hard at what I do, and I try to be honest and fair with the voters. And from day one, I put the Youngstown voters first, and people see that, and it resonates when I talk. That is who I put first as I represent them as mayor of the city of Youngstown,” he said.

Brown said his priorities will be how to spend the federal ARP money that the city received and to control crime, as well as focusing on affordable housing for everyone.