YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People in Youngstown can ask questions about COVID-19.

Mayor Tito Brown and the Youngstown City Health Commissioner are doing a Facebook live. They plan to answer questions from the community.

They’ll also give updates on what’s happening in the city.

If you’re interested, it starts at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Follow Mayor Tito Brown’s Facebook page for updates.